Harley, a 10-month-old Labrador retriever mix, is still looking for her person. Harley is large, weighing in about 50 pounds. She can be a bit unsure with people and situations but warms up rather quickly. Harley is a busy girl who might enjoy agility or activities to keep her stimulated. She would do best in a home with older children as she is playfully goofy and doesn’t quite know her size! If you think Harley sounds like a good match, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about her, adoption, and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week: Harley
