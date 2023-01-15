Meet Serena, a 10-month-old spayed Labrador retriever mix, who is part of Cape Ann Animal Aid's foster-to-adopt program. She will be medium sized and has fostered with other puppies, adult dogs, and cats. She would do best in a quiet home that has no small children. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Serena and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE