Meet Serena, a 10-month-old spayed Labrador retriever mix, who is part of Cape Ann Animal Aid's foster-to-adopt program. She will be medium sized and has fostered with other puppies, adult dogs, and cats. She would do best in a quiet home that has no small children. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Serena and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

 

