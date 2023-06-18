Pet of the week: Penny

Meet Penny, a 5.5-month-old available as one of Cape Ann Animal Aid's foster-to-adopt dogs. Penny appears to be a terrier mix, will reach a medium size once fully grown. Shyness is Penny's initial reaction to new people, unfamiliar situations, and loud noises but she warms up and blossoms into a loving, loyal companion. She will thrive in a calm and understanding environment where she can feel safe and secure, a home with adults or older children, and perhaps a confident dog for a role model. Penny likes her furry friends and absolutely loves playing with toys. If you think Penny would make a good addition to your family, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about her and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you