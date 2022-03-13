Meet Gideon! This older gentleman would love a home where he can have a nice cozy bed and someone to give him all the love! Gideon is considered a special needs adoption because he has feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and a lens luxation of his right eye — both will need to monitored by you and your veterinarian. If you are interested in giving this older guy a good home, send in an application (https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html) and you will get to see just how sweet he really is. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Gideon and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

 

