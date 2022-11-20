Koko is 5-month-old in search of a home and family! This spayed girl would love a quiet home where she can have some time and space to settle in and learn her space and people! She would probably enjoy another friendly cat to play with and teach her about home living and life. If you are looking for a companion and are ready for a new family member, consider stopping by and visiting Koko today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Koko and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
