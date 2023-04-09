Hey all, Rio here! I am a sweet, friendly 3-month-old boy ready to find my furever home. I enjoy playing with toys and running around with my siblings.
I am always ready for a walk to enjoy the fresh air and treats my friends give me here at the shelter.
I still have a bit to learn when it comes to some of my puppy manners but I am always ready to learn new things If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.