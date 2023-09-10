Marilla, part of Cape Ann Animal Aid’s Extended Stay Program, is still seeking her forever home. Marilla’s adoption fee is reduced to $200 and includes three months of heartworm/flea/tick prevention along with a consult with the shelter behavior associate to help ensure success with her new family. She is a 5.5-year-old, 70-pound girl with a cuddly nature. Marilla is available to meet by appointment. Submit an application at CapeAnnAnimalAid.org/Adopt and an adoption counselor will reach out to discuss Marilla and set up a meeting.
