Meet Peanut, 5, who is looking for her forever home. Peanut is a well-behaved cat who consistently uses her litter pan for urination, but she prefers to do her business outside of the pan for bowel movements. With a bit of guidance and patience from her new family, perhaps she can learn to use the litter pan consistently. Despite her shyness, Peanut loves to snuggle up near her humans while they read or watch TV. With a little patience and understanding, she is sure to thrive in her new home and bring joy to everyone she meets. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Peanut and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
