Hey all, Falcon here and I think it is about my turn to find a family! I am a super sweet, affectionate and outgoing fellow. I love playing with other dogs and am respectful. I adore going for walks and laying on my blankies with a good Nyla bone chew or stuffed Kong. I am eager and willing to learn and have mastered sit. Looking for a buddy to share walks around the block, snuggle time on the couch and occasional adventures with?Apply online today at capeannanimalaid.org/adopt and visit me at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

 

