Carter and Jared here. We are a sweet and reserved pair of 4-month-old kittens. We arrived here not too long ago and, well, change can be a little scary! We don’t love quick movements but love the slow and steady route to win the hearts. We are looking for a quiet home as a bonded pair where we can have some time and space to settle in. We would do well with adults or older children that can respect our space while we settle in. Playing is one of our favorite pastimes and we love tasty treats too. So what do you say? Come by and meet us today!
Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about us and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.