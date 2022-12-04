Rex is a handsome husky mix boy about 4 months old, and is available to foster to adopt. He is learning all his good pup skills. Rex is very food motivated and learning quickly! He will be large in size when full grown and is looking for a home with a family who loves walks and adventures. He is also be happy to curl up and lounge. If you are looking for a new best bud consider fostering to adopt Rex. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Rex and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
