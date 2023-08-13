Puppy, a 5-month-old neutered male, is being featured as part of Cape Ann Animal Aid’s Clear the Shelters campaign to help him find his forever home. Puppy’s adoption fee is reduced to $75. Puppy is a spirit cat — very shy with people. He may bond deeply with you or only just grant you the opportunity to touch him ... or not. He would be an excellent companion for other cats. Puppy would be a great choice for patient people with a quiet household, or where you don’t have a lot of time to devote to a pet — most of these kitties do not need or want much attention from people. Puppy is not a good choice for homes with children. If you think Puppy’d make a good addition to your family, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about him and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
