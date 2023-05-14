Pretty Rickette is a little lady around 12 years old who's looking for her furever home. Her days here at the shelter consist of naps, playing with toy mice, using a scratching board, talking for attention, getting pats and scratches, and asking again for more attention! She's super friendly and warms up to just about anyone. She would prefer to go into a less busy household without other pets. If you think Pretty Rickette would make a good addition to your family, stop by today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
