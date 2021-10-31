Nala is a 10-year-old gal whose elderly owner could no longer care for her. She isn't thrilled to be at the shelter; her Yoda-like ears let you know when she's not happy. Nala will do great in a quiet home, given time and space to adjust at herpace. She has perfect litter box manners and enjoys alone time. She will warm up to her new person in time. She has never lived with other animals, so she probably wouldn't want to start now. If you feel inclined to help this slightly persnickety lady bust out of the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, submit an online application, https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.htm, and stop in during regular visiting hours to meet Nala. 

 

