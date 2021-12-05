Nala, a 10-year-old gal, is still looking to bust out of the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Nala will do great in a quiet home, given time and space to adjust at her pace. She has perfect litter box manners, enjoys alone time and will warm up to her new person. She has never lived with other animals, so she probably wouldn’t want to start now. If you feel inclined to help this slightly persnickety lady, submit an online application, https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.htm, and stop in during regular visiting hours to meet Nala.

 

