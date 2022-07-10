Pet of the week

Annie is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who has spent some time in a foster home. This this is what her foster mom says about her:
"She is really sweet and loves to walk around and chat. She is quite chatty! She gets along with my cats and doesn't seem fazed at all with my dog. She likes to be around me but isn't fond of being picked up. She prefers to keep her distance but I think she will warm up to her people."
If you think Annie would make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit her Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. For more information on Annie, adoption and the other animals waiting for homes here at shelter, visit capeannanimalaid.org.