Pet of the Week

Diesel, Cape Ann Animal Aid's pet of the week

 Courtesy photo

Diesel is a 13-year-old terrier mix. Don't let his age fool you, because he certainly doesn't act it; this handsome little man has quite a bit of pep in his step. He knows how to "sit", and if you ask him to "spin" he does the most dainty little twirl. If you are looking for a mature man to take for strolls in the neighborhood, one who will cuddle up next to you on the couch, stop in at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester and meet this handsome guy! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Diesel and  other animals waiting for homes.

 

