Hello! My name is Dominic, I am a big, goofy 11-month-old and possibly have some plott hound in my family tree. I love to go on walks and romp  in the yard. I recently had surgery to correct a prolapsed cherry eye. I could need some further care in the future,  so I am considered a special needs adoption. I am looking for a dog experienced home with no young children. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

 

