Terry, a 5-year-old spayed female hound mix, is still looking for a home. She keeps her kennel here at the shelter clean so house training should be easy. Terry loves to have her belly rubbed. She does well with other dogs. Terry has been diagnosed with chronic skin irritation. She will require follow-up from your vet to make sure her condition is stable. We believe Terry would do best in a home without small children. If you Terry would make a good addition to your family, then please fill out an online application, https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html and stop by and visit her at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
