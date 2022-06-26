Madi is 6-month-old Labrador retriever mix available for foster to adopt. Madi rarely barks and is very curious about other dogs and people as well. She would do well in a home with a family that is experienced with puppies and can help her complete her crate training, potty training, and good manners. Madi also enjoys lying on the couch with her humans and will gleefully sleep on your bed pillows if you let her. Madi is a wonderful snuggler. If you think Madi would make a good addition to your family, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about her and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE