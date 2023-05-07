Jake here! I am a lovely boy about 13 years old looking for my chance at forever. I love quiet affection and fun. If you are looking for an older kitty who is housetrained, I might just be your guy! I would love a quiet home with a cozy kitty bed and a loving family. If you have it in your heart to adopt a guy like me, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE