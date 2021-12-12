Miss Kitty is a sweet 6-year-old looking for her forever home. She prefers to lounge in a cozy bed more than anything. She has been through a lot of changes and prefers to hide when people are around, but once she trusts you, she will rub up against your hand lovingly. If you have a quieter home, she could be a great fit. Miss Kitty does have a history of irregular litter box usage in her previous home — transitioning her into your home gradually, starting with a small room and easily accessible litter box, is recommended. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Andrea Holbrook
Managing editor
