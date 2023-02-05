Pet of the week

Mr. Mush, Cape Ann Animal Aid's pet of the week

Mr. Mush is an 8-year-old love bug ready for a second chance at finding a forever home and family! TMr. Mush is considered a special needs adoption because he has FIV; many FIV + cats live a normal life but as it lowers the immune system, he may need more care. If you are looking for a new addition to your family, consider adopting me today. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Mr. Mush and all the other animals waiting for homes  at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

 

