Malcolm is a 3-year old friendly, gentle boy looking for his forever home. He likes to follow you around and snuggle up right next to you. Malcolm has had surgery to correct entropion — a condition where the eyelid curls into the eye, and the eyelashes irritate the cornea — and is healing well. It most likely won't cause more problems, however there is a chance that he may require surgery in the future. If you are interested in Malcolm, please visit www.capeannanimalaid.org.
