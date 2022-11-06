Koko, pictured, Kiki and Kingston are 5-month-olds that made their way to Cape Ann Animal Aid in search of their own home and family! They would love a quiet home where they can have some time and space to settle in and learn their space and people! They would probably enjoy another friendly cat to play with and teach them about home living and life. If you are looking for a companion and are ready for a new family member, consider stopping by and visiting them today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Koko, his siblings and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
