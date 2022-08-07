Gypsy is a sweet 8-year-old lady looking for a home to live out her retirement years. Gypsy enjoys cuddling and watching TV, as well as taking naps with her foster mom. She is super chill. She is used to living with other cats and was getting used to her foster mom’s dog. She is considered a special needs adoption because she has been diagnosed with Chronic Plasmacytic and Proliferative Gingivitis. Her new owners will need to monitor her with their own vet, and she may require tooth extractions in the future. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Gypsy and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
