Meet Burt, who is sweet as pie. He is a candidate in Cape Ann Animal Aid's foster-to-adopt program. Burt is a little anxious, showing it by fawning or fidgeting. He likes to be as close as possible to his person, tendz to whimper quite a bit, and gives subtle calming signals like paw raising and yawning. His trainer here thinks it would be best if Burt could get into a force free-puppy training course. If you're looking for a kind, loving, lap puppy, send an application in and meet Burt! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Burt and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
