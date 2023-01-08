Serena is 9-month-old spayed Labrador retriever mix. When she was just weeks old she was tossed out of a moving vehicle in Puerto Rico. A rescuer took her in and nursed her back to health. She will be medium sized. She was fostered with other puppies, adult dogs, and cats. She would do best in a quiet home with another confident dogs to show her the ropes and also a home that has no small children. She is part of Cape Ann Animal Aid’s foster-to-adopt program. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Serena and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
