Hello, there my name is Princess. I'm a senior kitty looking to spend my retirement in a loving home. My foster mom says I love to be petted, really likes wet food as I've has had some teeth removed. I would prefer to be an only cat, however, I'll will tolerate other kitties. I never been around dogs. I can be a little shy at first but warm up over time and I absolutely love my blanket and jumping in empty boxes. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
