Max, a 1-year-old retriever-greyhound mix, is part of Cape Ann Animal’s foster-to-adopt program. He loves his stuffies and will throw them around the play yard then get zoomies to show his appreciation. With his long legs, there is no doubt that he will be able to keep up with you on hikes and by the end of the day he is happy to curl up with a comfy blanket and get cuddles! Max hasn’t had a lot of experience with other dogs so he is hoping someone has the time and patience to continue his socialization. If you give him the chance he is sure to give you all his love in return! Please visit this section of our website if you are interested in adopting: https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html, or stop by to visit him at Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
