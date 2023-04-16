Meet Zony, a Puerto Rican Sato who is likely full grown but may gain some pounds once she is in a forever home. An intelligent dog that enjoys a nap, a long walk, and treats, she bond with her human very quickly and loves attention. She is completely house trained and has learned how to be on a leash and a couple of commands. Because I grew up as a street dog, I am working on getting to like other dogs, and would likely do best in a single-dog household (at least at first). If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today!
Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.