Meet Ferg, a house-trained, spayed 5-month-old domestic shorthair, who is part of Cape Ann Animal Aid’s Clear the Shelter campaign. The adoption fee for Ferg and her littermates is $75 each. Ferg is a bit timid, but is coming out of her shell. She’s loves observing everything that’s happening around her. If you want to win Ferg’s heart, a little treat will go a long way. While Ferg may always be a bit shy, she has the potential to become an excellent companion, particularly for another cat. If you think Ferg would make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit her at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Ferg, and all the other animals waiting for homes at the shelter.
featured
Pet of the Week
