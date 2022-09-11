It's me, Santiago! I am one of a litter of 11 puppies rescued from the Houston area. I and my siblings weigh about 20 to 30 pounds at 3 months so we will be large to extra large when we are full grown. No one knows for sure what our breed is but the guess is some kind of shepherd and Labrador mix. Please fill out an online application today at capeannanimalaid.org/adopt and we can set up a time so you can meet us at the shelter. We are super cute so we will probably get adopted quickly, so if you are interested you better act quickly. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
