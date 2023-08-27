Melody, a 10-year-old gal who's looking for a patient person to help her find her purr-fect tune, is part of the Clear the Shelters celebration and her adoption fee is reduced to $25 in August. Melody might initially greet you with a hiss, but it's her way of letting you know she needs time to feel safe. Once you've earned her trust, her eyes will close in bliss when patted, and her purrs will fill the room— a symphony of happiness and contentment. If you understand that good things come to those who wait, submit an application for Melody at CapeAnnAnimalAid.org/Adopt. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Melody and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
