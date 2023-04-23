Zony, a Puerto Rican Sato, is still seeking a furever home. She is likely full grown but may gain some pounds. An intelligent dog that enjoys a nap, a long walk, and treats, she bonds with her human very quickly and loves attention. She is completely house trained and has learned how to be on a leash and a couple of commands. She would likely do best in a single-dog household (at least at first). If you think Zony’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit her at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Zony and all the other animals waiting for homes at the shelter.
featured
Pet of the Week
