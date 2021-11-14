Hi, my name is Rocco. I do very well with the other pups. No cats please, although a very dog savvy cat might work. I keep my kennel clean so house-training should be easy. Ilove to go on hikes in the woods but also enjoy just hanging out. I am well behaved and I don't jump on people unless you want me to; I will sit on your lap. Because I am an adult rescue I am looking for a home with adults or older teens that can respect my space! If you think we might be a good match please visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
Tags
Andrea Holbrook
Managing editor
