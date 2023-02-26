Hello, Vincen here. I am in a foster home, weigh about 30 pounds and am low rider, most likely part bassett hound or dachshund mixed with Labrador retriever. I was rescued as a in Puerto Rico and am now 10 months oold My foster mom said would recommend I go to a home that has a (preferably confident) dog already. I do well with other dogs and children, although strangers and loud noises still scare me. I do my business outside like a champ, as long as I am being taken out at least three to four times a day. I’m super sweet and gentle and like to hoard toys. If you feel you might be a good fit, please fill out an online application today so you can see me in my foster home.Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE