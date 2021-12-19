Royals, a 5-year-old girl with stunning eyes and unique looks, can be a little reserved. She is looking for a family that doesn't mind giving her time to settle in. She'll warm up and will love attention but only in short intervals. She would do best with older children who can respect her space. If you think Royals would make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about herand all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
Tags
Andrea Holbrook
Managing editor
