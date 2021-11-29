Pet of the Week

Augusta

Meet Augusta! This enthusiastic gal is definitely some kind of Jack Russell Terrier mix, as she is smart, high energy and loyal to her person. At about 25 pounds, Augusta is a great size for riding in the car for all the future adventures she will go on. When meeting new people she can be a bit stand-offish and nervous so she is looking for an adult-only home so she can settle and be more comfortable in a new space. Once she has bonded with her person she can never get enough attention. An active family who is willing to go for long walks, hiking, and training classes would be ideal for her. She would be the kind of dog that would excel at agility training. If this bouncy fun loving pup sounds like your kind of dog, send in an application to the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, to meet her. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html for more information on Augusta and other animals waiting for homes.

 

