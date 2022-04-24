Hi, Princess here. I'm a senior kitty still looking for a loving retirement home. My foster mom says I love to be petted, and really like wet food as I’ve has had some teeth removed. I would prefer to be an only cat, and have never been around dogs. I can be a little shy at first but warm up over time and I absolutely love my blanket and jumping in empty boxes. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
