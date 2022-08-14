Weasel here!  I am 8 years young and have a beautiful black and white coat and the greenest eyes you ever did see! I would love a quiet home with someone who is looking for a friend and family member! I don't have much on my wish list, but I sure do like a cozy bed. If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me at Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes  at the shelter.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you