Weasel here! I am 8 years young and have a beautiful black and white coat and the greenest eyes you ever did see! I would love a quiet home with someone who is looking for a friend and family member! I don't have much on my wish list, but I sure do like a cozy bed. If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me at Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes at the shelter.
Pet of the Week
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE