Teddy here! I am a sweet silly guy looking for my forever home and family! I absolutely love my dog friends so I am definitely in the market for a home with a pooch., I am my best self and most confident with a doggo friend! I love toys of all sorts and like to play tug and chase! If I sound like a good match for you and your family, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

 

