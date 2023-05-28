Hey all, Falcon here! I am a sweet, friendly 3-month-old boy ready to find my furever home. I enjoy playing with toys and running around with my siblings. I am always ready to hop out for a walk to enjoy the fresh air and treats my friends give me here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. I still have some puppy manners to learn but I am always ready to learn new things! If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the shelter.
featured
Pet of the Week
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE