Hello, I am Skye, a sweet girl found wandering around the streets so I am looking to be an indoor cat. My friends here at Cape Ann Animal Aid think I'm about 10 years old but unless you card me, you would never know. I am looking for a quiet home where I can snuggle in my bed or lounge by the windows. I will follow you around and start conversations, mostly about food and when I'll be getting some more pats or cuddles. If you think I'm a good fit for you, apply online today and stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
