Meet Hig, a 4-month-old spayed female who is house-trained and still looking for a home. Hig was very shy with people when she arrived at the shelter. Although she may give a hesitant hiss when you approach, it's important to know that shehas learned that humans can provide love, care, and gentle companionship. Now, Hig readily accepts petting. She has an insatiable appetite for observing her surroundings and an unmistakable fondness for feline friends. While Hig may always retain a touch of shyness, she will continue to blossom and become a cherished member of a compassionate family. To learn more about Hig, other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, or to set up a meeting, submit an application at CapeAnnAnimalAid.org/Adopt.
featured
Pet of the Week
