Pet of the week

Patricia is currently in foster care so an appointment must be made to visit with her.
Patricia is a playful and energetic 6-month-old boxer mix looking for her forever home. She was found as a stray locally and was very excited to have a warm place to stay and lots of food to eat. She has loved playing with the other dogs here and meeting so many people. She is a quick learner but lacking some puppy manners. She would definitely benefit from continued training and we recommend that she go to a dog-experienced home.
If you are interested in adopting Patricia, send in an application to meet her. Visit the following section of the shelter website if you are interested in adopting: www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html, or visit all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.