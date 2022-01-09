Tamako is a 6-month-old "spirit cat."  Spirit cats are very shy with people. Over time, they will most likely get used to one or two people who will be allowed to touch them. They are a great choice for patient, kind people with a quiet household or those who don't have a lot of time to devote to a pet — most of these kitties do not need or want much attention from people. They are not a good choice for homes with children but do well with other cats. If you think Tamako would make a good addition to your family, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about him and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

 

