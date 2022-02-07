Hi there! I’m Diesel, I’m 13 and I am looking for a new forever person. My dream match would enjoy short but brisk walks a few times a day and snuggles on the couch. I love snacks too. I know how to sit and will even do a “twirl” for the right reward. I don’t like being touched much until we have been together for a while. Don’t let my senior status stop us from meeting. I am happy to go on car rides, walks in the woods or neighborhood and run in the backyard. If you think we might be a good match please fill out an online application, https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html, today and stop at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, during regular visiting hours and meet me.
featured
Pet of the Week
Tags
Trending Video
Andrea Holbrook
Managing editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE