Cape Ann Animal Aid is featuring Marilla as a part of its Extended Stay Program to help her find her forever home. Marilla’s adoption fee is reduced to $200 and includes three months of heartworm/flea/tick prevention along with a consult with the shelter behavior associate to help ensure success with her new family. She is a 5.5-year-old, 70-pound girl with a cuddly nature. Marilla is available to meet by appointment. Submit an application at CapeAnnAnimalAid.org/Adopt and an adoption counselor will reach out to discuss Marilla and set up a meeting.

 

