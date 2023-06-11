Hey there! My name is Pete. I'm a handsome guy around 4 years old who was found as a stray and now Im looking for my forever home. Im sweet as can be. I enjoy relaxing and getting love from humans! I seem to be interested in the cats here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter so I wouldn't mind going to a home with another feline friend! If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

 

