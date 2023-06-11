Hey there! My name is Pete. I'm a handsome guy around 4 years old who was found as a stray and now Im looking for my forever home. Im sweet as can be. I enjoy relaxing and getting love from humans! I seem to be interested in the cats here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter so I wouldn't mind going to a home with another feline friend! If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE